Ker govt announces probe into LDF MLA’s allegations against top cops

Kottayam (Kerala): The Kerala government on Monday announced a high-level probe into the grave allegations made by ruling LDF MLA P V Anvar against some top IPS officers, a day after the charges triggered sharp reaction from the Opposition.

Putting the CPI(M)-led government in a fix, the Nilambur legislator on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar, a close confidant of the CM, of breaching trust and failing to deliver responsibilities honestly.

Breaking his silence over the matter, Vijayan said a high-level probe by a top-ranking official would be held into the charges raised by the MLA.

It was unprecedented for the Left veteran to announce such a significant decision at a public function. Interestingly, Ajith Kumar was also present on the dais when the CM announced the probe.

The Chief Minister said the issues that have been raised will be addressed with utmost seriousness and without any prejudice, and any breach of discipline within the police force will not be tolerated at any cost.

Vijayan said the government has always examined issues on their merit, regardless of their origin. He made these remarks while speaking at a programme organised by the police association in Kottayam.

The decision, he said, is to entrust a top-ranking officer to probe all the allegations, without specifically mentioning Anvar’s allegations.

“The discipline of the police force is utmost significant. Any violation of discipline will not be tolerated. Special action will be taken against this and its consequences will be

bitter,” he said.