Ken-Betwa link emerges as first river-link project to enter implementation

New Delhi: The Central government’s ambitious National Perspective Plan (NPP) for Inter-Linking of Rivers (ILR) is gathering momentum, with the Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) emerging as the first to move into active implementation. The ILR programme aims to transfer water from surplus river basins to water-scarce regions, ensuring equitable distribution nationwide.

Implemented by the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), the NPP currently lists 30 projects—14 under the Himalayan Component and 16 under the Peninsular Component. As of July 2025, Pre-Feasibility Reports (PFRs) for all projects are complete, Feasibility Reports (FRs) have been finalised for 26, and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are ready for 11 link projects. Among these, the Ken-Betwa link, spanning Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, is a critical milestone. The project involves the construction of the Daudhan dam and related infrastructure, backed by a budget provision of Rs 4,469.41 crore, with Rs 3,969.79 crore already spent over the last three years. The project entails the felling of 17,101 trees—12,404 within the Panna Tiger Reserve Forest—raising environmental concerns. However, officials from the project office, district administration, and Forest department report no public protests so far.

According to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the project will impact 7,193 Project Affected Families (PAFs). Both state governments are overseeing resettlement, with Madhya Pradesh approving a special Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package on September 13, 2023, to assist displaced families.

Officials view the KBLP’s progress as a blueprint for future ILR initiatives, given its smooth transition from planning to execution despite ecological and social challenges. The project’s eventual completion is expected to set a benchmark for other links, several of which are at various stages of feasibility assessment, DPR preparation, or pre-implementation planning.