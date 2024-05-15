Kejriwal's campaign trail could boost BJP votes: Piyush Goyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's poll campaign after his release on interim bail will constantly remind people about the liquor scam and his broken promises which will only add to the BJP's votes, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Goyal, in an interview to PTI during his roadshow in Mumbai, also noted that the Supreme Court had clarified that the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) chief has been granted interim bail without going into the merits of the liquor scam case against him.

The Supreme Court last Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal, who has been arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam involving several AAP leaders, to allow him to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"He(Kejriwal) has only been allowed to come out and campaign, which is fine by us. In fact, it will only add a few more votes to the BJP because people will keep being reminded of the liquor scam and the huge corruption and broken promises of Kejriwal," the Union Commerce Minister said in response to a question on whether the Delhi Chief Minister joining the campaign trail will have in impact on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.

Goyal is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North and is pitted against Bhushan Patil of the Congress.

"People will be reminded of Sheesh Mahal, corruption in (Delhi) liquor scam. It is good (for us)," the senior BJP leader said, adding that Kejriwal would never have got bail on the merits of the case against him.