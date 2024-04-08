Kejriwal’s arrest: Workers of AAP Bengal observe fast as mark of protest

Kolkata: Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengal observed fast at Rani Rashmoni Avenue from 9 am in the morning till 6 pm as a mark of protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal. The same programme was also staged in Cooch Behar and Malda district as well.



AAP’s Bengal’s chief spokesperson, Arnab Maitra said: “We are observing a day-long fast to protest against the undemocratic arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders and to send blessings to Kejriwal, who is fighting against the evil-doings of BJP. The arrest of a sitting Chief Minister is very unfortunate to our democracy.

To stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning during the general elections, he has been arrested. Our protest will continue against the fascist regime.”

The fast was observed at capitals of different states throughout India and abroad as well to send blessings to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested last month by ED over alleged money laundering in farming the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy.