Kejriwal's aide Bihav Kumar moves court for bail

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, has moved a bail plea at a court, which has sought a response from Delhi Police, sources said.

Kumar's counsels moved the plea after he was sent to four days of judicial custody on Friday, court sources said and added that the plea is listed for hearing on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13. Kumar had been in police custody after being arrested on May 18.

His anticipatory bail plea filed last Saturday was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court.

Delhi Police has claimed that Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and has not disclosed his mobile phone password.