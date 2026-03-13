Kejriwal visits Golden Temple; praises Pb CM

NEW DELHI: After the court dismissed all allegations in the so-called Delhi liquor case and effectively affirmed his integrity as ‘kattar Imaandar’ (staunchly honest), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib with his wife to offer prayers and express gratitude to Waheguru. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife, along with other dignitaries, also paid obeisance at the Darbar Sahib on the occasion.

Reflecting on the development, the AAP supremo said that the leadership of the AAP had been subjected to a sustained campaign of false allegations and political mudslinging, under which five of the party’s top leaders were imprisoned on fabricated charges. During a media interaction, Kejriwal said: “This could not have happened without the grace and blessings of Waheguru.”

Kejriwal further asserted: “A lot still remains to be done in Punjab. If we make four promises and deliver seven or eight works, that reflects greatness. But making eight promises and delivering only four does not reflect greatness. All the promises we made have been fulfilled. In the next one year, Mann and his entire team have prepared a very big plan. Now Punjab has to be taken to the next level. A lot work has to be done at many levels.”



