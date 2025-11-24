Kejriwal urges people to follow ideals of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday joined revered religious leaders across the globe to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur at a ‘Sarb Dharam Sammelan’ in Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal urged people to uphold the high ideals of secularism, humanism, and the spirit of self-sacrifice as preached and practised by Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The AAP leader said that he was thankful to all the religious leaders who converged to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur. He said that there is hardly any parallel in the entire history when a sacrifice was made for saving the religion of others.

Earlier, Mann and Kejriwal encouraged people to participate in a series of events organised by the state government from November 23 to 25, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann and the former Delhi Chief Minister took blessings for the start of the “Sri Akhand Path Sahib” at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chouni with Sikh “Maryada” and said they sought smooth organisation and culmination of the events.

The AAP leaders said Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a “lighthouse of peace and tranquillity for the entire mankind”, as well as a “repository of universal brotherhood, secularism and socialism” to guide its destiny.

The CM said they were duty-bound to follow the high ideals propagated by the great Sikh gurus.

He called upon people to participate in the programmes organised at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Kejriwal and Mann echoed each other and said the Sikh guru laid down his life to protect the freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values.

Mann said that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice is unique and unparalleled.