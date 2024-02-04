Kejriwal should be ready to apologise again or provide evidence: Anurag Thakur

SHIMLA/New Delhi: Union minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur visited Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

While talking to the media after his arrival at Dharamshala airport, Thakur stated: “Delhi Police visited Arvind Kejriwal’s house following his accusation of BJP engaging in horse-trading of its MLAs a few months ago. Arvind Kejriwal should provide evidence of this accusation as his own spokesperson claimed to possess audio evidence. He should present this evidence to the country; otherwise, he will once again be proven to be dishonest. Arvind Kejriwal has faced criticism in the past and has been exposed. He has apologised multiple times to leaders and courts for spreading falsehoods. Arvind Kejriwal should produce evidence promptly or issue another apology to the country and the BJP.”

Thakur said: “Kejriwal fabricates allegations against the BJP to divert attention from his involvement in a liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned him five times, yet he has not appeared. He has endorsed the integrity of his ministers, all of whom are currently incarcerated without bail. The public now understands that the Aam Aadmi Party and Kejriwal engage in corruption and deceit.”