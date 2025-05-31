Kejriwal: Punjab changing fast, AAP will make Rangla Punjab reality

NEW DELHI: In a thunderous show of public support, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that Punjab is witnessing a rapid developmental transformation under the AAP government. Speaking at a mega roadshow in Ludhiana West Assembly constituency in support of AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, the AAP Chief affirmed, “Punjab is changing fast. We will make Rangla Punjab a reality.”

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi LoP Atishi by his side, Arvind Kejriwal declared that the massive crowd turnout was a resounding endorsement of AAP’s politics of performance—proof that Punjab’s voters now reward work, not hollow slogans.

In a powerful address to the people of Ludhiana West, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal reminded the public of their historic mandate in 2022.