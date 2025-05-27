Kejriwal: Punjab becomes first state to launch bribery-free property registration

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB: In a landmark step to dismantle corruption and simplify governance, Punjab on Monday became the first state in India to offer a seamless, transparent, and corruption-free property registration system. Launching the ‘Easy Registry’ initiative from Mohali, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared an end to the era of bribe-driven, delay-ridden land registrations.

For the first time in India, in any state, citizens will be able to register their property at any sub-registrar office within their district, get deeds written at the tehsil itself, and receive objection notices—if any—within 48 hours. Warning officials against misuse, Arvind Kejriwal promised strict action against those raising false objections. The reform is currently in trial phase and will be fully implemented across Punjab from August 1.

Launching the new property registry system in Punjab, AAP supremo Kejriwal stated, “Today, the property registry system that is being launched in Punjab—there is no system like this in any other state across the country. For the first time, such a system is being implemented here in Punjab. Until now, if anyone had to go to a tehsil office or the office of the Tehsildar, it was like a terrible nightmare for them. People would feel nervous just walking in, and by the time they left after completing their work, they would be completely drained. This was a legacy from British colonial times.”

Explaining the exploitative practices in the old registry system, the AAP supremo continued, “I believe that today, with what is being started here in Mohali on a pilot basis, it is not just a historic day for Punjab but for the entire country.