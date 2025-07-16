Kejriwal meets J’khand CM, enquires about Shibu Soren’s health

New Delhi: AAP supreo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here and enquired about the health of his father Shibu Soren, undergoing treatment at the facility.

JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, 81, has been undergoing treatment at the private hospital for the past three days. A source told news agency that it is not a routine check-up.

“I visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and met with Jharkhand Chief Minister and friend Hemant Soren to inquire about the well-being of his father and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren. I pray to God that he recovers quickly and returns home soon,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Jharkhand CM Soren has said earlier that his father has been receiving regular treatment at the hospital for a long time.