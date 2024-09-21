Kejriwal joins AAP’s Haryana poll campaign

Chandigarh: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without the support of his party. Targeting the BJP, he claimed that the entire state wants “badlaav” (change).



Joining the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) campaign in Haryana, the former Delhi chief minister said people will oust the BJP in the October 5 state Assembly polls.

Accompanied by AAP’s Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, Kejriwal held a road show in the Jagadhri constituency in Yamunanagar district in favour of his party candidate Adarsh Pal.

AAP is contesting the Haryana polls on its own after its talks with the Congress over a seat-share agreement broke down.

Addressing the crowds during the road show in the afternoon, Kejriwal said entire Haryana wants “badlaav” this time.

“AAP is getting so many seats... I calculated after reaching here... we are getting so many seats that the next government in Haryana cannot be formed without AAP’s support. In entire Haryana, the first seat which we will win is Jagadhri,” said Kejriwal.

Among the 15 candidates in the fray from Jagadhri, Adarsh Pal is pitted against BJP’s sitting MLA Kanwar Pal. Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week in the excise policy case. Delhi minister Atishi is set to take oath as chief minister on Saturday.

The AAP supremo waved at the crowds from the sunroof of his vehicle during the road show.

Hitting out at ruling BJP in the state, he said, “Wherever you go, you come to know that people don’t allow them to enter villages, streets.”