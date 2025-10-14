Kejriwal hails Punjab govt’s flood compensation

New Delhi: The AAP government in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has set a “national record” by providing the “highest and fastest” compensation to flood-affected farmers in India, the party said on Monday.

On X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hailed it as a “historic milestone,” stating: “Within just 30 days, compensation at the rate of ₹20,000 per acre has started being credited to farmers’ accounts. Only an honest government with good intentions could have accomplished this.”

AAP’s Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia also praised the move, calling it “a historic job in providing compensation to flood-affected families.” He said earlier governments made people wait for years and offered meagre sums — sometimes as little as Rs 2 or Rs 100.