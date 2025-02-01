Kejriwal forced Delhiites to drink contaminated water: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the quality of Yamuna water, stating that no work had been done in Delhi over the past 10 years.

He accused Kejriwal of resorting to cheap politics to cover up his failures. “For the last decade, Kejriwal has forced the people of Delhi to drink contaminated water,” Saini remarked.

The CM, while presenting water samples from both Haryana and Delhi to the media at Yamuna Ghat in Wazirabadon Friday, emphasised the “significant” difference between the two. He stated that in Delhi, polluted water is being dumped into the Yamuna.

Saini said: “We supply clean water to Delhi through the Yamuna, but due to mismanagement, the Delhi government is polluting it.”