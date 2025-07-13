Kejriwal, CM Mann to pay homage to Shaheed Udham Singh in Sunam

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab president Aman Arora today called upon the party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal at New Delhi to extend him an invitation to join the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab government to pay glowing tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day on July 31. A delegation led by Aman Arora, met the National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, and highlighted the significance of Shaheed Udham Singh’s martyrdom day for Punjab and the country. The delegation included MLAs Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos, Fauja Singh Sarari, Rajnish Dahiya, Gurlal Ghanaur, Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Neena Mittal, Naresh Kataria, Narinder Kaur Bharaj & Chetan Singh Jaurmajra, and Punjab BC Commission Chairman Malkit Singh Thind. Arora apprised the AAP National Convener that Punjab govt would organise a state-level function at Sunam, the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh.