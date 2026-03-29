Kejriwal, CM Mann dedicate 109 Aam Aadmi Clinics to people

Fatehgarh Sahib: With a major push on its flagship healthcare model in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab govt on Saturday dedicated 109 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people, taking the total number of such clinics in the state to 990 within four years, with 400 more set to be opened in the coming days.

Positioning it as a large-scale expansion of free public healthcare, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared that the clinics are providing 107 medicines and 47 diagnostic tests free of cost, adding that the network has already recorded 5 crore OPD visits. Kejriwal shared that the government is issuing health cards to 65 lakh families, of which 30 lakh have already been made and 1.65 lakh people have availed treatment.

Referring to allegations and legal proceedings against him, he said he and other party leaders were jailed in false cases to halt the “politics of work”, adding that the court found no evidence against him and upheld his “kattar imaandari” (staunch honesty).

The former Delhi CM also drew a comparison with Delhi, cautioning voters against the BJP and stating that a change in government would lead to the rollback of welfare measures such as free electricity, healthcare, and other public services. Addressing a massive gathering in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kejriwal stated, “109 new Aam Aadmi Clinics are being inaugurated, where the poor will receive treatment and free medicines. In the last four years, 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have already been built. Today, 109 more are being added, taking the total to 990 Aam Aadmi Clinics.”

Meanwhile, CM Mann on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal and the Shiromani Akali Dal over past ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) incidents, while asserting that the AAP govt is taking decisive steps to ensure justice by strengthening laws and enforcing strict punishment.