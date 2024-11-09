Kejriwal calls on Punjab’s new sarpanches to ensure transparency

Chandigarh: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called on Punjab’s newly-elected sarpanches to hold gram panchayats in their respective villages to make every decision in full public view and ensure transparency in development works.

“It is imperative to ensure optimum utilisation of the public money for the welfare of the public and comprehensive development of the villages,” said Kejriwal, who was the chief guest of a state-level function during which Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann administered the oath of office to 10,031 newly-elected sarpanches from across the state.

The former Delhi CM said that the decisions pertaining to the development of villages should be taken in gram sabhas to ensure judicious utilisation of funds.

Kejriwal further said that if sarpanches perform their duty well then they can transform the destiny of the common man and their villages. He also assured them that the state government would extend its full support to the sarpanches for every “noble work”.

He also gave a clarion call to wipe out the curse of drugs from the state, saying Punjab will soon be a drug-free state with the proactive role of sarpanches.

He said that the state government and the Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned for making the state drug-free.

Kejriwal said that sarpanches have a big role to play and they should discharge their duty effectively.

Further, the former Delhi CM congratulated the people of Punjab for “free, fair and transparent” polls.

Kejriwal said that it is heartening to learn that around 3,000 panchayats have been elected unanimously which will give fillip to the development of villages.