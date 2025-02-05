Kejriwal booked in Haryana for his ‘poison in Yamuna’ remark

New Delhi/Chandigarh: A case has been registered Haryana’s Kurukshetra district against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in conneaction with his “poison in Yamuna” remark in on Tuesday. The development comes a day before the Assembly polls in Delhi. As per the FIR, the case has been registered against the former Delhi chief minister and other unknown members of the AAP at Shahabad police station on a complaint filed by Kurukshetra resident and advocate Jagmohan Manchanda on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has been under fire from the BJP for his “poison in Yamuna” remark with the saffron party leaders criticising him for his “irresponsible” statement. The BJP leaders had accused Kejriwal of spreading fear not only among Delhi’s people but also among Haryana’s citizens with his false claims.

The case has been registered under sections including 192 (penalizes those who maliciously or wantonly provoke others with the intent to incite a riot), 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant accused Kejriwal of making provocative statements and wild allegations against the state of Haryana including Haryana government and the BJP.