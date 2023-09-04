Kejriwal attends AAP office bearers oath-taking ceremony in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the oath-taking ceremony of Haryana AAP office bearers organised at Anaj Mandi in Bhiwani on Sunday.



On this occasion, the newly appointed state assembly, Lok Sabha, circle and block level office bearers arrived in Bhiwani. More than 4,000 office bearers participated in the swearing ceremony.

National general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak, senior vice president Anurag Dhanda, state publicity committee chairman Dr Ashok Tanwar, national joint secretary minister Nirmal Singh and state vice president Balbir Saini were present.

Arvind Kejriwal said: “Starting tomorrow, Parivar Jodo Abhiyan will be initiated in Haryana. Our workers will go to every house in the state and propagate the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

He asked the party workers to go to every house and tell them that Kejriwal is the son of Haryana. New Delhi is fixed then Haryana should be too.

“In the next month and a half, by October 15, a committee of 10 people each will be formed at the booth level in Haryana. A committee of 10-10 people at 20,000 booths in Haryana means 2 lakh office-bearers will belong to the Aam Aadmi Party in the whole

of Haryana.”

He said that the party which will have 2 lakh office bearers, no power in the world can stop that party.

He said that today BJP is in power, but they will not have even one thousand workers working from the heart.

He said that in such a short span of time, people from every corner of Haryana are joining AAP, giving time and spending money from their pockets.

This means that people are fed up with the current government. They are also impressed by the work of the Delhi and Punjab governments. People want change in Haryana.

He said: “Anna Hazare used to call politics sludge, then I told Anna that to clean this mud, we would have to enter politics. Cleaning will not happen by sitting outside. One day the Aam Aadmi Party will finish the BJP’.”