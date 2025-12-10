Keen to deepen ties with India in areas of defence and energy: US Under Secy

New Delhi: Translating the vision enunciated by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their February meeting into “concrete progress” was the focus of talks on Tuesday between US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Hooker is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent in August including a 25 per cent additional duties for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

The strain in the relations has been exacerbated by constant criticism of New Delhi by officials in Trump’s administration.

Hooker’s visit to India came amid efforts by the two sides to repair the ties.

The under secretary conveyed to Misri the Trump administration’s keenness to deepen bilateral ties in areas of defence, energy, technology, space, and key supply chains, the US embassy said.

“The meeting was an opportunity to translate President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s vision from their February meeting into concrete progress that enhances US security, jobs, and competitiveness, while supporting India’s long-term goals,” it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the meeting between Misri and Hooker under the framework of foreign office consultations provided an opportunity for a comprehensive review of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

It said the two sides discussed key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, energy cooperation including civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals, trusted supply chains and the TRUST initiative.

The discussions also covered regional and global developments of mutual interest, with both sides underscoring their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

Modi had travelled to Washington DC in February and held talks with President Trump that produced a set of ambitious goals to further broad-base the India-US strategic ties. Following the talks, India pledged to buy more American oil, gas and military platforms including F-35 fighter jets from the US.

The two sides also agreed to negotiate a mega trade deal and set a target of USD 500 billion in annual trade by 2030 to narrow the trade deficit.

“The under secretary emphasised the United States’ aim to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, technology, space, and trusted supply chains and the value of US-India cooperation that fuels US innovation while supporting India’s rise as a global technology leader,” the US

embassy said.