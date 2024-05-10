Kedarnath, Yamunotri, Gangotri open as Chardham Yatra begins

Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra began on Friday as the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter season.

The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am while the portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.25 pm in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta were present as the portals of Kedartnath were opened for devotees. About 10,000 devotees witnessed the opening of the portals of Kedarnath.