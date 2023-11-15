Kedarnath shrine closes for winter

The portals of Kedarnath were on Wednesday closed for the winter season on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

The doors of the Himalayan temple, dedicated to lord Shiva, were closed at 8.30 am amid worship and traditional rituals.

More than 2,500 pilgrims attended the closing ceremony braving the severe early morning cold, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

Due to snowfall over the past few days, Kedarnath and surrounding areas are covered with fresh snow and swept by cold winds. After the doors were closed, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath, on the shoulders of priests, left in a procession for the Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath where the lord will be worshipped during winter.