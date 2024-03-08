‘Kedarnath Dham to reopen on May 10’

Dehradun: The gates of Kedarnath will open for the devotees at 7 am on May 10, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) announced on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday.

The portals of the Himalayan temple, visited by lakhs of people every year were closed during the winters when it remains snow-bound. Greeting people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, BKTC chairman Ajay said a record number of devotees visited Kedarnath Dham during

the last yatra season and the number of pilgrims will rise further this year. A temple committee team will soon assess preparations for the yatra, he added.