KCR: Telangana per capita income soars to Rs 3.17L

Hyderabad: Telangana’s per capita income grew to Rs 3.17 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh, even as the Gross State Domestic Product went up to Rs 13 lakh crore from a little over Rs 5 lakh crore in the past nine years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday.

Narrating Telangana’s achievements since its formation on June 2, 2014, Rao after hoisting the national flag at the Secretariat said the state’s installed power generation capacity increased to 18,453 MW from 7,778 MW nine years ago. “In 2014, the per capita income of Telangana was only Rs 1,24,104. With the progress achieved by the Telangana government, today the per capita income of our state has increased to Rs 3,17,115. Telangana, which is only 10 years old, is better than the big states in the country in terms of per capita income,” KCR said. “In 2014, the GSDP value of the state was only Rs 5,05,849 crore, but today the state’s GSDP has increased to Rs 12,93,469 crore as all sectors of the state are financially supported,” he further said.

Before hoisting the tricolour, he offered floral tributes to those who died during the statehood movement at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in the city.