KC Tyagi quits JD(U), says will decide further course of action soon

New Delhi: Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi on Tuesday said that he has left the party and will decide his further course of action soon. Tyagi was associated with the JD(U) since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal. He served the JD(U) in various capacities including its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser. "Yes, I have left the party," Tyagi told PTI, when asked.

In a statement, the former Rajya Sabha member said, "The membership campaign of the party has ended. This time I've not renewed the membership of the party." He, however, asserted that his commitment to the "larger and wider ideological points" concerning the interests of downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists including the deprived sections of society "remains as firm as ever". "My personal respect for Nitish Kumar who remained my comrade for close to half a century also remains unchanged," he added. Tyagi said that his "further course of action" will be decided soon in consultation with "all required people". "Few of my friends political friends, sympathisers and activists are organising a meet of like minded persons on 22nd March 2026 to discuss the political situation of the country at Mavlankar Hall, Rafi Marg," he said in the statement. "We will continue to be inspired by the ideas and ideology of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji and Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji," the veteran socialist leader added.