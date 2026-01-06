Kavitha hits out at BRS, claims party’s constitution a ‘joke’

Hyderabad: Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday hit out at her father K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party, alleging corruption in Telangana during the previous party regime and also called the BRS Constitution a “joke”.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Kavitha, who was often overcome by emotions, also said she was not party to certain “unpopular” decisions during the BRS rule.

Hitting back, the BRS claimed Kavitha has been causing mental agony to KCR, as her father and former CM Rao is known.

Kavitha, who submitted resignation from the post of MLC soon after her suspension from BRS in September last year, urged the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy to accept it.

Recalling the events related to her suspension from BRS, she said the Disciplinary Action Committee of the party which suspended her came into existence overnight and that no procedures like issuing a show cause notice were followed.

“They cited a Disciplinary Action Committee. The Constitution of BRS which wants to work at the national level is an eight page Constitution. I am saying courageously today-- the Constitution of the BRS party is a joke,” she said.

Claiming no procedures were followed in her suspension, she said, “this is definitely not the way to run a party”.

Alleging corruption in construction of Collectorate buildings during the BRS regime, led by her father KCR, she said the ones in Siddipet and Siricilla were inundated due to heavy rains. Sircilla and Siddipet are represented in the assembly by her brother K T Rama Rao and cousin Harish Rao, respectively.