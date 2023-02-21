‘Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ safeguarding interests of unemployed: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking during the ongoing Budget session of State Assembly clarified that the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been set up to safeguard the interest of the contractual employees.

Earlier, the employees engaged under the outsourcing policy used to face exploitation as the contractors never gave them EPF or ESI benefits to these employees. Several complaints were also received from the employees in this regard, informed Manohar Lal Khattar.

To provide contractual manpower to all Government entities in Haryana in a transparent, robust, and equitable manner, the Nigam has been set up, said the Chief Minister while replying to a question asked by Congress MLA Mewa Singh during Question Hour.

He said that in the Nigam recruitment, priority is given to those having a family income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh or who do not have government job.

The Chief Minister further clarified that through this Nigam, temporary employment is offered, while later it is renewed based on the demand of the department and the efficiency of the employee. Permanent jobs are given under Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Haryana Public Service Commission, and other departmental procedures informed Khattar.