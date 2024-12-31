Katra shutdown: Health check-up of fasting youths conducted

Reasi/Jammu: The Health department officials conducted a full medical check-up of the youths continuing their hunger strike to press for the release of several persons detained during protests in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi, with the holy town observing a shutdown for the seventh day on Tuesday against the proposed ropeway project in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown on Wednesday, announcing that all activities in Katra would remain suspended.

All shops, restaurants and business establishments remained closed for the seventh day on Tuesday and traffic stayed off the roads in the holy town following the Samiti’s call for protest. The shutdown has disrupted normal life in one of the busiest towns in the country, as thousands of pilgrims arrive daily to pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

Eight youths are on a hunger strike, demanding the release of 18 members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti who were detained during a protest march against the ropeway project in Katra. Several protesters, including Samiti leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, were detained and taken away in a police vehicle from the protest site during Wednesday’s march. One youth on hunger strike has been hospitalised.

As the year comes to an end, the number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine to pay obeisance has increased drastically in the Katra base camp.

Heavy rush of pilgrims is being seen at counters and checkpoints in the town. Despite facing difficulties, the pilgrims are enthusiastic about paying obeisance at the abode of Mata on New Year’s day.

“We have come here as a group of 23 persons to pay obeisance at the shrine on New Year’s day. We seek blessings for our families and the country,” said Devi Sharan, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jaipur. He said, “We knew there is a continuous shutdown in Jammu... Even then, we have come to pay our obeisance to seek blessings for ourselves and our families.”