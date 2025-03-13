‘Katare is fake deputy LoP; no provision for this post’

Bhopal: A heated exchange erupted in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday when former minister Bhupendra Singh referred to Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare as “fake.”

During the discussion on the Governor’s address, BJP MLA and former Minister Bhupendra Singh accused Katare of making false allegations in the House. Singh further claimed that Congress MLA Katare himself had faced serious legal charges in the past, including a fraud case filed with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Singh alleged that Katare had been illegally allotted land, which enabled him to operate a petrol pump in violation of regulations.

“As per the rules, operating petrol pumps at two different locations is illegal. This Deputy Leader of Opposition is fake—there is no provision for this position in the Assembly,” Singh asserted.

The former minister also brought up a previous rape case involving Katare. Singh reminded the House that a rape case had been registered against Katare, although the FIR was later quashed by the court. Singh announced his intention to approach the Supreme Court regarding the matter. “Hemant Katare was accused of rape. Although the FIR was later quashed, I will take this matter to the Supreme Court,” Singh said.

Singh further clarified his position regarding the appointment of Saurabh Sharma, a former transport constable who is in judicial custody in connection with a large recovery by the Lokayukta, IT, and ED. Singh denied any involvement in Sharma’s controversial appointment, which has been linked to an alleged transport scam.

“I neither recommended nor approved Saurabh Sharma’s appointment. An application had come to me, but the appointment was made without my consent,” Singh stated.

The issue of Saurabh Sharma’s appointment and the alleged transport scam surfaced prominently in the Assembly during the Budget session. Singh criticised the appointment as improper and demanded action against those responsible for facilitating it.

On Tuesday, Katare had accused Bhupendra Singh in the House over the appointment of the constable during Singh’s tenure as transport minister.