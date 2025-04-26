Kashmiriyat lives on as pony ‘wallah’, guide, locals shield guests from harm

Jammu: A pony ‘wallah’ who laid down his life trying to save visitors to his homeland, a guide who rescued a family of 11 and countless locals are among those who added another dimension to Kashmir’s hospitality when terror struck struck Pahalgam on a calm Tuesday afternoon.

In what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, terrorists opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

As tourists and families of victims from across the country reached home from Kashmir and outrage spread, stories of locals helping those who were stuck in the terrifying ordeal flooded in. Kashmir, their stories told the world, was also about those who had saved their lives and extended a helping hand in times of their greatest crisis.

When the initial list of victims was made public, Syed Adil Hussain Shah’s was the only name of a local. The story of his bravery made thousands, including Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, attend his funeral on Wednesday in Pahalgam’s Hapatnard village.

As the families of Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale, two of the victims, stood face to face with the armed terrorists, the 30-year-old pony ‘wallah’ confronted them asking why they were killing innocent people. In a courageous attempt to protect the tourist, the young man tried to snatch away the weapon. Shah succumbed to three bullets to the chest.

Asavari Jagdale, who lost her father Santosh Jagdale and uncle Kaustubh Ganbote, recalled being helped by another pony rider as they escaped the mayhem. “I gathered courage and managed to escape with my mother and aunt. While coming down, my mother suffered leg injuries. A pony rider offered us support and hope. He gave us a pony ride to our driver,” Asavari, who had travelled from Pune, recounted.

She added that her cab driver and pony ride operator were “like angels sent from God who stood by her at the time of the attack”.

“The pony ride operator did not leave us behind, he was with us. He rescued my aunt, mother and me from the spot,” she said.

The cab driver remained in touch even after she left Srinagar and “offered to help in every possible way”.