Kashmiri research scholar ‘missing’ from IIT Kanpur

Kanpur: Investigating agencies searching for possible links between Dr Shaheen, Dr Parvez Ansari and their associates have turned their focus to a research scholar at IIT Kanpur. The scholar, originally from Kashmir, has been missing under suspicious circumstances for the past 15 days. Institute officials have denied having any information about him. Teams from central agencies and intelligence units visited the IIT campus to conduct inquiries.

On the instructions of the state government, authorities carried out verification of Kashmiri students enrolled in educational institutions. A startling detail emerged in the process. One student from a private institute and another from IIT Kanpur were found to be missing. The student from the private institute had taken leave after informing officials, but the IIT scholar’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The missing scholar joined IIT Kanpur in 2019 and is pursuing a PhD. Sources said his unexplained disappearance has drawn the attention of investigative agencies. With several well-educated individuals already found to be connected with Dr Shaheen, suspicion has extended to the scholar as well.

Police and agency personnel have collected detailed information about the scholar from the institute’s administration. The presence of investigation teams on campus triggered discussions throughout the day. Agencies have also spoken to the scholar’s supervising professor. IIT Kanpur Director Prof Manindra Agrawal said the institute is gathering information and confirmed that the student is currently away. Other faculty members have also been approached for details.

The state government and police headquarters have sought a detailed report on nearly 150 Kashmiri students living in the city. The report includes their day-to-day activities, people they interact with, participation in any special events, and recent travel to Kashmir. Police stations in Kalyanpur, Nawabganj, Bithoor, Rawatpur and other areas have been tasked with collecting the information.

After the names of Dr Shaheen, Dr Parvez Alam and Dr Arif Mir surfaced in connection with anti-national activities along with their medical background, agencies including ATS, NIA and the IB intensified their investigation. There is suspicion that several doctors and engineers may be part of the network.