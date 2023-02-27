Kashmiri Pandit employees reiterate demand for relocation

Jammu: Scores of protesting Kashmiri Pandit prime minister’s package employees on Monday reiterated their demand for relocation outside the valley, saying their worst fears have come true with the latest killing of a community member in Pulwama.



The protesters assembled outside the relief commissioner’s office in Jammu and staged a protest against the killing of Sanjay Sharma (40), a bank ATM guard who was shot dead by terrorists in the Achan area of the south Kashmir district on Sunday.

“We were apprehensive about something like this, being fully aware of the ground realities. The latest killing has dealt a severe blow to our confidence and further increased our concern over our community members’ safety in the valley,” Yogesh Pandita, one of the protesters, told reporters.

Reiterating their demand for relocation outside the valley, he said the government’s claim about a secure atmosphere for their return to join their duties stands exposed.

“The administration choked us financially by stopping our salaries to force us to rejoin our duties. We are afraid of working there given the continued targeted killings,” Pandita said.

Hundreds of prime minister package employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community shifted to Jammu in May last year following the killing of their colleagues, Rahul Bhat and Rajini Bala, by terrorists.

While Bhat was shot dead inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12, Bala, a school teacher, was gunned down in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on May 31 last year.

Another protester, Ruban Saproo, said the lieutenant governor-led Union Territory administration needs to hold talks with them rather than compelling them to rejoin their duties in the valley.