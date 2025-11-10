Kashmiri doctor arrested in Faridabad, over 360 kg of explosives, weapons recovered

Faridabad (Haryana): A Kashmiri doctor has been arrested here with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from his rented accommodation, police said on Monday. The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police. The accused has been identified as Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falah University, they said. Al Falah University in Haryana's Dhouj, around 45 km from Delhi, is privately run and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the doctor who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar. During the operation, around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with battery and 14 bags were recovered from his room, police said.