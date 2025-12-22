Kashmir: Snowfall blocks two alternate road links

Rajouri/Jammu: Traffic on the Mughal and Sinthan Top roads, which provide alternative connectivity to Kashmir, was suspended on Sunday due to light to moderate snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

However, traffic on the 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway -- the only all weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country -- was plying as usual despite intermittent rains that ended the over one-and-a-half months long dry spell, they said.

A group of three tea vendors, left stranded in the Peer Ki Gali area, were rescued by police and Border Roads Organisation in a joint operation after they made passionate appeals through video messages urging the authorities to rescue them. “Despite challenging weather conditions and reduced visibility, the police team swiftly moved to the location and carried out a well-coordinated rescue effort. Through timely action and close coordination, all three stranded persons were safely evacuated from the area,” a police spokesman said.

He said the rescued individuals are stable and safe.

The Mughal road, which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with south Kashmir’s Shopian, was closed for traffic as a precautionary measure after more than three inches of snow was recorded at Peer Ki Gali on Sunday afternoon.

The Sinthan Top road, which connects Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Anantnag, was also closed after moderate snowfall in the higher reaches.

Both the mountainous roads usually remain closed for several months due to heavy snowfall during winter.

In response to the inclement weather and its potential impact on public safety, the police in Poonch have established a dedicated helpline to assist residents in times of need.

“This initiative is aimed at ensuring timely support and maintaining public safety during adverse weather conditions,” the police spokesman said. The police also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in areas prone to landslides or road blockages, and stay updated on weather forecasts and advisories issued by the authorities.