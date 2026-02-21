Kashmir sees warmest Feb in decade

Srinagar: Kashmir is experiencing an unusually warm winter, with day temperatures settling 9-11 degrees above the normal in several areas making the month of February so far the warmest in about a decade, officials said on Friday.

The day temperature has been hovering several degrees above the seasonal average for the last few days as bright sunshine marks the winter days, they said.

On Thursday, the maximum day temperature remained 9-11 degrees above the normal in many parts of Kashmir.

Srinagar city recorded the maximum of 20.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 9.7 degrees above the seasonal normal, the officials said.

They said it was the highest maximum temperature in the month of February since 2016. On February 24, 2016, the city had recorded a high of 20.6 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg saw the day temperature rise to 11.4 degrees Celsius, 9.9 degrees above the normal.

It was the highest ever day temperature in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and equalled the all-time February record set on February 11, 1993.

Other weather stations across the Kashmir valley also recorded the day temperature above the normal, the officials said. Independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif, said the heat spell in the valley was just getting started.

“As predicted earlier, a few temperature records have already been broken. But this does not mark the end of the heat spell. In fact, it has only just begun. Several more records are likely to be challenged in the coming days,” Arif said.

He said February this year is on track to turn out as one of the warmest on record for Jammu and Kashmir.