Kashmir politicians allege house arrest, L-G says claim baseless

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Mainstream politicians in Kashmir posted images of locks and chains on gates, claiming that they were under house arrest. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha refuted this assertion on Monday. The exchange of words occurred on the same day that the Supreme Court affirmed the legality of Article 370’s abrogation.



Early Monday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on X alleged that “even before the Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest”.

Following the statement, Sinha at a press conference in Jammu denied the claim and said “no one has been put under house arrest or arrest in all of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“These claims are completely baseless and an attempt to spread rumours,” the Lt Governor said and stressed that he was speaking responsibly and confirming that no one had been subjected to house arrest or arrest for political reasons anywhere in the union territory.

The apex court upheld the government’s 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the Assembly by September 30 next year.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar abdullah on X posted pictures of his residence’s main and side gates, along with the message: “Dear Mr. L-G, these chains on my gate were not put by me, so why are you denying what your police force has done?” The leader of the largest regional party also said, “Is it possible that you don’t know what your police are doing? Are you being dishonest, or are your police acting independently of you?”

Journalists were also not permitted to gather near the residences of NC president Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Gupkar Road.

A contingent of police personnel was stationed at the entry point, preventing journalists from approaching the NC leaders’ residences. The residences’ main gates were reportedly locked by police in the morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a cautiously worded statement, clarifying that no arrest orders had been issued in relation to the Supreme Court proceedings concerning Article 370, and that there were no restrictions on movement.