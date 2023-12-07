Kashmir Police issue guidelines for netizens under CrPC Section 144

SRINAGAR: The authorities in Kashmir have issued guidelines for social media users under CrPC Section 144 in order to contain spread of content that are communally sensitive or promoting terrorism and secessionism.

“The guidelines aim to provide clarity on actions citizens should take when encountering content related to terrorism, secessionism, threats, intimidation, or communally sensitive material on social media platforms,” the Baramulla district police said on Thursday.

Several other districts in Kashmir Valley have issued similar guidelines in the past week. The guidelines come after Director General of Police R R Swain said that posting any content on social media that promotes disharmony will be a criminal offence in Jammu and Kashmir.

A new provision under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be introduced to this effect, Swain said in Jammu last week.

“Under (Section) 144 CrPC, we have decided to bring a law on the posting of any type of content message, video, audio which will instigate communal disharmony and terrorise or threaten anyone.

According to the guidelines, the citizens have been asked to contribute to maintaining a safe online environment and promptly report any suspicious activity.

“If you receive a message containing objectionable content then report it immediately to the nearest Police Station or Police Post with a screenshot and detailed information.”

The users have been advised to “recall messages promptly” in case they accidentally share inappropriate content. These guidelines also emphasise the importance of prompt reporting and responsible social media use to curb the spread of harmful content.