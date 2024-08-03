Kashmir police chief reviews security measures ahead of I-Day

Srinagar: Kashmir police chief V K Birdi chaired a security review meeting here on Friday and directed security forces to take steps to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the Valley.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the CRPF, IB, J&K Central Investigation Department and the traffic police. Birdi asked security forces to enhance security of vulnerable targets, ensure heightened vigilance, closely monitor social media platforms, increase surveillance on anti-national elements and design effective counter-insurgency strategies.