Kashmir: PDP, Cong protest against power crisis

SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the party office here against the electricity crisis in Kashmir, officials



said here.

The PDP workers, led by Asiea Naqash, Abdul Qayoom Bhat and Arif Laigroo tried to march from the PDP office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here towards Lal Chowk to protest against the electricity shortage in the valley at the beginning of the long winter period.

However, a posse of policemen prevented the protestors, holding placards and posters demanding an end to power cuts, from marching beyond the adjacent General Post Office (GPO).

“To wake the administration from a deep slumber, the PDP workers and leaders from Srinagar staged a protest today. Kashmir has plunged into darkness due to the worsening power crisis,” PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said.