Kashmir gets its first electric train, new Banihal-Sangaldan rail line to revolutionise transportation

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Banihal-Sangaldan Railway Line and flagged off the first electric train in the Kashmir Valley from the Baramulla station on Tuesday.



The inauguration of the Banihal-Sangaldan Railway Line, constructed for Rs 15,863 crore, is expected to revolutionise transportation in the region. The 48-kilometre-long railway line connects Banihal in the Ramban district to Sangaldan in the Doda district, passing through some of the most breathtaking landscapes and valleys in the region.

The new rail line is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line (USBRL) project. The 272 km long project is likely to be completed in July-August 2024. However, the Baramulla to Banihal rail line was already operational, a stretch of 48 km has now been added to the line on Tuesday.

The USBRL project also includes the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. The deck height above the river bed of the Chenab Bridge is 359 metres and the length of the bridge is 1315 metres. The cost of the bridge is Rs 1486 crore. However, the estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 41,119 crore.

The project faced several challenges, including the difficult terrain, but was completed due to the dedicated efforts of engineers and workers involved. It includes several tunnels and bridges, showcasing remarkable engineering prowess.

The inauguration of the railway line is a step towards the development and integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. It is expected to have a positive impact on tourism, providing easier access to popular destinations like Patnitop and Bhaderwah. Additionally, the railway line will facilitate the movement of goods, contributing to the economic growth of the region, Railway officials said.

On the occasion, PM Modi also flagged off the first electric train in the Kashmir Valley from the Baramulla station. The electrification of the railway line is expected to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation in the region.

The completion of the Banihal-Sangaldan Railway Line and the introduction of electric trains in the Kashmir Valley are part of several infrastructure projects currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir. These projects, including the construction of the Srinagar-Baramulla railway line and the Jammu-Udhampur-Katra-Qazigund-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, are aimed at improving connectivity, promoting economic development, and fostering tourism in the region.

The inauguration of the Banihal-Sangaldan Railway Line and the introduction of electric trains in the Kashmir Valley mark a new chapter in the development and integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.