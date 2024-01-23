Kashmir continues to grapple with cold wave

SRINAGAR: There was no respite from the intense cold wave in Kashmir as the Valley recorded extreme subzero temperatures on Monday night, officials said. Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius on Monday, marginally up from the previous night’s minus 5.3 degrees, the officials said on Tuesday.



A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days as maximum temperatures in Srinagar have been more than eight degrees above normal for this time of the year, the officials said.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell with a 79 per cent rainfall deficit being recorded in December. There has been no precipitation in most parts of the Valley in the first three weeks of January.

There has also been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir while the upper reaches of the Valley have received lesser-than-usual snow.

The weather office, however, has forecast the possibility of light snowfall at places in the Valley from Thursday

to January 31.