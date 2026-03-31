Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal shrines ink pact to boost pilgrim services, governance

New Delhi: In a landmark move to boost religious tourism and temple administration, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee signed an MoU on Tuesday in Varanasi, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, to share best practices in temple management and enhance facilities for pilgrims visiting the iconic Jyotirlingas.



Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also signed another significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan, aimed at accelerating economic growth through the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said the MoU inked between both shrines will facilitate the exchange of best practices in temple administration and pilgrimage management.

The CM said the agreement builds on the transformation witnessed in Kashi and Mahakaleshwar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The large-scale infrastructure upgrades in Varanasi and Ujjain have led to a surge in religious tourism, significantly impacting local economies, he said.



“The MoU will enable both sides to share administrative expertise and improve pilgrim facilities, leveraging the similarities in scale and spiritual significance of the two temple towns,” Yadav said.

Yadav said the MoU on the ODOP programme will strengthen the initiative, with a focus on enhancing the branding, marketing, and export potential of local products. It also aims to promote interstate cooperation to expand market access and boost economic activity.

During the tour, CM Yadav visited the BLW ground in Varanasi to review the detailed preparations for the grand play “Vikramaditya”, which will be staged on April 3, 4, and 5.

Interacting with the media there, the CM said the grand play will not only bring alive the timeless history of Vikramaditya but also serve as a magnificent confluence of art and a powerful medium to revive and celebrate India’s glorious heritage, with the full support of the UP government.

The Sammelan held two parallel sessions: a Joint Artisan Workshop connecting MP and UP craftsmen on weaving, branding, and exports, and a Tourism Roundtable to boost religious tourism, visitor experiences, and local economic activity. UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” and Rakesh Sachan were present during the event.