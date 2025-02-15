Kashi Tamil Sangamam bridges vibrant traditions of north, south India: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The Kashi Tamil Sangamam acts as a bridge connecting the vibrant traditions of north and south India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, an annual education and cultural exchange programme, he emphasised that cultural unity is the foundation of the nation.

This Sangamam is a significant step toward bridging geographical divides and helping deeper mutual understanding, Pradhan said.

During the programme held at Namo Ghat, the Union Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 must be realised while preserving its cultural heritage.

It can be achieved through events like these, he said.

This time, the guests at the event will have the opportunity to visit Baba Vishwanath, the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Union minister said.

In his address, Pradhan said, "The Maha Kumbh has revitalised not just Indians but also Sanatanis around the world. Like Sanskrit, Tamil is one of the oldest languages of the country and serves as a prime example of cultural unity."

"Every temple in Tamil Nadu has an idol of Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev. For the first time in this year's Union Budget, a provision has been made to preserve the country’s great scriptures," he added.

Pradhan highlighted that the idea of 'One India, the Best India' was brought to realisation by referencing the ancient teachings of the Pandya Empire of Tamil about Kashi.

Pradhan said this time, guests from Tamil Nadu will arrive in six groups and will get an opportunity to experience the culture of Kashi, Prayag and Ayodhya.

"This year, the Tamil Samagam will focus on Agastya Rishi, highlighting his significant contributions to cultural and spiritual traditions," the minister said.

On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is being organised for the third time.

"This time, the event is being organised during the Maha Kumbh, making it even more historic. There is no discrimination of caste, creed or religion in the grand event of Maha Kumbh where so far 51 crore people have taken a holy dip," he said.

Adityanath added that under the slogan 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' this event will further strengthen the cultural unity of the nation.