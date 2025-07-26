Kashi scholars finalise new Hindu code of conduct, ease path for reconversion

Varanasi: The Kashi Vidwat Parishad, a prominent body of Vedic scholars based in Varanasi, has finalised a comprehensive Hindu Code of Conduct that lays out a simplified and structured path for individuals seeking to return to the Hindu faith.

The code, which has been in development for over 15 years, is being described as a landmark initiative to

both preserve Sanatan traditions and respond to contemporary challenges facing the Hindu community.

At the heart of the code is a detailed procedure for ‘ghar wapsi’, or reconversion, intended for those who left Hinduism due to social pressure, religious influence, or coercion.

According to Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, national general secretary of the Parishad, the new code makes the return to the fold more accessible, humane, and rooted in ritual authenticity.

Individuals seeking reconversion will now undergo a pooja under the supervision of a qualified acharya or spiritual guide.

If the person remembers their ancestral gotra, it will be restored and retained. In cases where the gotra has been forgotten, the acharya will assign an appropriate one based on Vedic norms.

The reconverted individual will also have the liberty to choose a second name of their preference, aligning with their new spiritual journey.

“This is not merely a religious formality—it is a restoration of identity,” said Prof Dwivedi. “We are giving people the dignity to return to their roots with honour and without shame.”

The Parishad is preparing to launch a large-scale awareness campaign urging Hindu society to embrace those re-joining the faith.

The emphasis, according to its leaders, is on compassion and inclusion, rather than scrutiny or judgment.

The Kashi Vidwat Parishad comprises over 1,000 scholars, with an executive council of 21 experts in Vedas, Sanskrit grammar, philosophy, Upanishads, and Vedic mathematics.