Kashi makes a strong presence on the international tourism map

Varanasi: Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the direction of CM Yogi Adityanath, the ancient city of Kashi, encompassing religion, spirituality, culture, and history, has made a strong presence on the international tourism map in recent years.

Brand Banaras has now become a centre of attraction for tourists worldwide. Varanasi has become one of the cities in the country where the number of tourists is increasing rapidly.

The historic transformations in Kashi under the leadership of the CM Yogi government have given new energy to its ancient glory. While maintaining its original identity, the changing image of a modernizing Kashi has attracted tourists from all over the world to Banaras.

Along with setting a record in the number of tourists, a positive impact is also visible on the tourism industry and the economy of Kashi. From 2014 to September 2025, in 12 years, 454,482,662 (four hundred fifty-four million four hundred eighty-two thousand six hundred sixty-two) Indian and foreign tourists visited Kashi.

According to the Tourism Department, the number of tourists in 2014 was 5,489,997, which increased to over 146,975,155 by September 2025.

According to the data, compared to 2014, the number of Indian and foreign tourists in 2025 has increased by more than 146,426,158, which is a historic achievement. In the 12 years from 2014 to 2025, the number of Indian tourists was 451,609,026 and the number of foreign tourists was 2,873,636.

After becoming the Member of Parliament for Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the reins of the central government in 2014, and in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed power in Uttar Pradesh.

Since then, the double-engine government has paid special attention to the all-round development of Varanasi, along with other tourist destinations in Uttar Pradesh. Strong law and order, improved connectivity (road, rail, and air), significant improvements in basic infrastructure, and world-class facilities and systems have established Kashi as a new centre of tourism.

The inauguration of the grand new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has led to an unprecedented expansion of facilities for devotees and tourists in the temple complex.

Meanwhile, the beautification of the Ganga ghats, improved sanitation, the development of Sarnath (the site of Buddha's meditation), the operation of cruises on the Ganges, and the continuously growing range of modern amenities have attracted tourists from India and abroad.

Record surge after the COVID-19 pandemic: Tourism was affected in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after that, Varanasi witnessed a historic surge in the number of tourists.

From 2022 to 2025, a record number of tourists visited Varanasi every year, giving a new impetus to the tourism industry. Year-wise number of tourists in Varanasi over 12 years

Year -- Number of Indian and Foreign Tourists

1. 2014 - 5489997

2. 2015 - 5716297

3. 2016 - 5912665

4. 2017 - 6282215

5. 2018 - 6445160

6. 2019 - 6797775

7. 2020 - 982492

8. 2021 - 3078479

9. 2022 - 71231051

10. 2023 - 85473633

11. 2024 - 110097743

12. 2025 - 146975155

Rahul Mehta, President, Tourism Welfare Association, Uttar Pradesh said, "the increasing number of tourists in Varanasi has benefited every sector associated with the tourism industry. This has not only strengthened the local economy but has also created new employment opportunities. Varanasi is emerging as a global tourism hub".

Khalid Ansari MD, Coral Hotels and Resorts said, "The development of a city accelerates industrial growth as well as the tourism industry. The tourism industry not only provides economic stability but also establishes the city's identity at the international level. In a historical city like Varanasi, development has multiplied employment opportunities in the tourism, hotel, and real estate sectors".

Varanasi is experiencing a golden age of tourism. The current government has upgraded tourist destinations with world-class facilities to boost the tourism industry. This is evident in the record number of tourists visiting the city today. "A large number of tourists take river rides to witness the Ganga Aarti and the beauty of the ghats."