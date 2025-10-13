‘Karregutta Hills to get CRPF training school’

New Delhi/Bijapur: The CRPF is planning to establish a commando training school for troops at the rugged Karregutta Hills located along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, the site of one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in which 31 Maoists were killed this year between April and May.

Official sources said that a survey is being undertaken to find a suitable location on the landscape that is about 60 km long, 5-20 km wide, and dotted with caves and bunkers apart from bees, bats, bears and insects of various kinds.

The CRPF, its jungle warfare commando unit CoBRA, and Chhattisgarh Police undertook the three-week-long ‘Operation Black Forest’ at the Karregutta Hills, killing 31 Maoists between April and May.