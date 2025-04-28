Karni Sena disrupts SP MP’s convoy in Aligarh

Aligarh: A convoy of Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman faced strong protests as it passed through Aligarh. Members of the Karni Sena and Kshatriya community gathered to oppose the convoy, displaying black flags and even throwing tires at the vehicles. The police intervened, halting the convoy and instructing Suman to return.

Suman was on his way to Sunhera, a village in the Kothwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr, to investigate the tragic incident that occurred on the night of April 21. During the incident, four members of the Dalit community were run over by a black-colored Thar vehicle driven by local goons. Following the incident, the police had arrested four suspects and seized the vehicle. Acting on the instructions of SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, Suman was traveling with a delegation to gather more information.

As the convoy reached Aligarh, the Karni Sena and Kshatriya community members organised a protest, chanting slogans and displaying black flags in opposition to Suman’s visit.

Around 2 pm, the convoy reached Khereshwar Chowk in the Lodha police jurisdiction. Upon spotting Karni Sena activists, the convoy became disorganized, and five vehicles collided, causing damage and leaving several party workers injured.

The situation intensified when the convoy reached the Gabhana Toll Plaza, where it was stopped by police and administrative officials from Aligarh and Bulandshahr districts. A verbal altercation took place between the police and SP workers, with accusations of stone-throwing against the convoy. Eventually, the police decided to send Suman back, allowing only a few workers to continue on the journey.

In response to the incident, SP City Aligarh, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against those responsible for throwing tires at the convoy. Legal action would be taken against them. Furthermore, the local police station in-charge was suspended for negligence, and departmental action was initiated against the station officer. Pathak assured that Suman had safely passed through Aligarh and that no serious injuries were reported. The situation was brought under control, and peace was restored in the area.