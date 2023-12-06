Karni Sena chief’s murder: SIT formed, protests in Rajasthan

Following a bandh called by the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday in protest of the death of its leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, markets remained closed in Jaipur and several other districts of Rajasthan.

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN, to probe the killing while a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the two accused was also announced.

The Rajasthan Police also carried out searches to nab the two accused who allegedly killed Gogamedi for “backing” the enemies of gangster Rohit Godara — said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — who has taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Markets remained closed in Jaipur, Bundi, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh and some other districts while a mass rally was taken out in Udaipur and a demonstration was held at the collectorate circle amid heavy deployment of police.

Governor Kalraj Mishra summoned Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, DGP Mishra, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other officials to review the situation.

The Governor told the officials to ensure that those behind the killing are arrested soon and asked them to stay alert while asserting that no laxity at any level will be tolerated, according to a Raj Bhawan spokesperson.

Earlier, Joseph said that the accused who shot dead Gogamedi as well as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, who accompanied them to the Rajput leader’s residence on Tuesday, have been identified and efforts are being made to trace them.