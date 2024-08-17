Karnataka’s SBI, PNB closures ‘arbitrary and suspicious’: BJP

Bengaluru: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Friday said the Karnataka government’s decision to close its accounts with the SBI and PNB looked "arbitrary and suspicious" in view of a Rs 187 crore scam in a state-owned corporation through the Union Bank of India. He sought to know why the two nationalised banks were targeted when all the banks are governed by the Reserved Bank of India guidelines. Siroya said all the departments have been directed to close accounts and withdraw deposits from these two banks.