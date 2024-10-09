Karnataka will be happy to facilitate growth of Maldives' IT sector: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday offered to facilitate the growth of the information technology industry in Maldives, and expressed keenness to promote the state's handicraft and handloom products among the tourists visiting the island nation.



Addressing a delegation led by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who was accompanied by his wife Sajidha Mohamed, at Raj Bhavan here, he said Karnataka, known as the Silicon Valley of India, has developed an ecosystem for start-ups, Artificial Intelligence, global capacity building centres and innovation.

"I am given to understand that the government of Maldives is interested in having partnerships with the leading IT industries (companies) of Bengaluru," he said. "We will be very happy to facilitate the growth of the IT industry in Maldives," he said.

Siddaramaiah said he was pleased to note that Sajidha Mohamed was a student in Bengaluru.

He said the state would be happy to have trade ties with Maldives to promote the marketing of its handicrafts and handlooms to reach out to a large number of tourists visiting the island nation.

Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, is known for its diversity of nature, culture and rich heritage.

Siddaramaiah also noted that the state's tourism tagline is: One State, Many Worlds.

"Apart from almost 300 km of coastline, we have the world's second largest 'Shola Forest' hosting Tiger and Bird Sanctuaries. We look forward to a partnership with Maldives to promote educational and cultural exchange."

In welcoming the President and First Lady, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between India and the Maldives, while referring to the President's recent meetings with key Indian leaders, including the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister.

"These engagements have further solidified the cordial relations between our two nations," he said.

The Governor emphasised the Maldives' significant role in India's "Neighbourhood First" and "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiatives and praised the currency swap agreement as a testament to the strong economic cooperation between the two countries and celebrated recent developments such as the launch of the RuPay card in the Maldives, expanded air connectivity, and enhanced visa facilities.

"We are optimistic about the opening of an Indian consulate in Addu City, Maldives, and a Maldivian consulate in Bangalore. These initiatives will promote closer ties, especially in tourism," the Governor was quoted as saying in a statement.

Expressing enthusiasm about the President's business delegation, he said Bengaluru, as India's IT hub, could play a key role in deepening economic and commercial ties with the Maldives.